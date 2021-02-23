Mary Ann Holcomb
TYLER — Services were held for Mary Ann Holcomb, 85, of Frisco, on February 20, 2021 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church in Frisco. Mary was born November 6, 1936 in Tyler and passed away on January 29, 2021 in Plano. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
