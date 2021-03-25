Mary Ann Cowley
BENBROOK — Funeral services for Mary Ann Cowley, 68, of Benbrook, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will be held at White Rose Cemetery in Wills Point. Mary passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home.
 
 