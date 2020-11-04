Mary Ann Colombrito
 QUITMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Ann Colombrito, 82, of Quitman, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hainesville Baptist Church. Interment, Hodges Cemetery, Quinlan. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Colombrito was born July 14, 1938, in Dallas, and died October 31, 2020.

