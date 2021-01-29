Martha May Pace
KILGORE — Funeral services for Ms. Martha May Pace, 78, of Kilgore, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Hawkins, burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home. Ms. Pace passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, in Tyler.

