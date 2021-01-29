Martha LaNell Rogers
JACKSONVILLE — Martha LaNell (Foreman) Evans Rogers, 70, entered eternal life on January 27, 2021. A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation will be Saturday, January 30th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
