Martha Jane Cox
MINEOLA — Martha Cox, 86, returned to her Heavenly home on March 24, 2023. Funeral services for Mrs. Cox are scheduled for 3:00 PM Monday, April 3rd at the Lowe-Gardner funeral home in Quitman, Texas. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Tyler doctor moves from emergency medicine to holistic practice
-
Morris Wayne Bracey
-
City approves economic development agreement for former Carlton Hotel revitalization
-
'Long live, Big Bad John': Former John Tyler High band director John Samples dies at 81
-
Azalea Orthopedics All-Star boys basketball game to feature reunion of former teammates