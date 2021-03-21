Martha Christine Lyon Blalock
TYLER — A memorial service for Martha Christine Lyon Blalock, 95, of Tyler will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at the funeral home. Private Interment Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler.
 
 