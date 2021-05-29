Marshall Ellyson Ewing
TYLER — Memorial services for Marshall Ellyson Ewing, 91, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
 
 

