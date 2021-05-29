Marshall Ellyson Ewing
TYLER — Memorial services for Marshall Ellyson Ewing, 91, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in New Chapel Hill to serve 8 years in prison
-
4A Softball Playoffs: Aubrey forces Game 3 with Bullard, 4-3
-
Whitehouse man sentenced to life for threatening sheriff's deputies with gun
-
Tyler native realtor, family to revitalize vacant downtown building into apartments, office space
-
Texas Legislature gives approval for medical school in Tyler; decision heads to Abbott's desk