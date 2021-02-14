Marsha Ray Holliday
TYLER — A memorial service for Marsha Ray Holliday, 75, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Holliday was born February 12, 1945 and passed away February 9, 2021.

