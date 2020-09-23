Marsha Pearson
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Marsha Pearson, 72, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Ms. Pearson was born July 23, 1948, in Van, and died September 22, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you