Marlin T. Swindell Jr.
TYLER - Funeral services for Mr. Marlin Swindell, Jr. 42, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday January 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at New Beginning COGIC with Supt. Larry Johnigan serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Burial will follow in Lee-Shiloh Cemetery Price, Tx. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
