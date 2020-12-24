TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Marlin J. Epp, 81. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Epp was born April 22, 1939, in Moundridge, KS, and died December 19, 2020.
