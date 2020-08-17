TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Marlene Gore, 81, of Tyler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Gore was born April 14, 1939, and died July 24, 2020.
