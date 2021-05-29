Marlene Goehring Fisher
TYLER — Graveside services for Marlene Goehring Fisher, 88, of Tyler will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Fisher was born December 19, 1932 and passed away on May 20, 2021.
