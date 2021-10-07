Courtesy Mark Ellis Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark EllisTROUP — Visitation for Mark Ellis will be 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Ellis Visitation Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.7.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.” (Isaiah 26:4) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT NATL Newspaper Carrier Day TMT Modular Expanded Package Bulletin Trending Topics 7 men arrested during multi-agency prostitution sting in Smith County Historic hotel targeted for redevelopment Tyler police looking for two men wanted in August assaults Boy, 4, dies in Jacksonville after getting tangled in window blinds cord Federal judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning abortions as early as six weeks