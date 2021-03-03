Marjorie Walker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie “Rita” Walker are scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jerard R. Mosley officiating and Rev. Kerwin King eulogist. Interment will be held in Lee Springs Cemetery, Flint, TX., under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
