Marion “Zeke” W. Ziober
TYLER — A graveside service will be held for Marion “Zeke” W. Ziober, 95, of Tyler on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.

