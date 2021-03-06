Marion Hugh “Slim” Jordan
HENDERSON — Marion Hugh “Slim” Jordan, 84, of Henderson, passed away March 5, 2021. He was born October 5, 1936. A celebration of his life will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

