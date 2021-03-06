Marion Hugh “Slim” Jordan
HENDERSON — Marion Hugh “Slim” Jordan, 84, of Henderson, passed away March 5, 2021. He was born October 5, 1936. A celebration of his life will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
- Alex Dominguez
“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” (Deuteronomy 6: 6-7)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
The Original 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibition Brings Its Blockbuster Show To Dallas
-
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
-
Alabama among new offers for Tyler Legacy RB Jamarion Miller; backfield mate Bryson Donnell offered by Texas Tech
-
UT Health East Texas CEO resigns