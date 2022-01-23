Courtesy Mario David Grisanti Jan 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mario David GrisantiTYLER — Mario David Grisanti, 73, of Tyler passed away in Tyler on January 21, 2022. Mr. Grisanti was born November 29, 1948 in Buffalo, New York. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mario David Grisanti Tyler Stewart Family Buffalo Pass Away Arrangement New York Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.23.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” (Matthew 7:7-8) Newspaper Ads People 1/23/22 Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Coupon Savings Front Page TMT C.Tinkler Ad PH5500.7717-3625 Bulletin Trending Topics Lineup announced for 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Tyler man indicted on federal charges, accused of portraying himself as wealthy war hero to defraud investors ORGULLO HISPANO: Estudiante de Tyler Legacy ayuda tomar control de autobús, evitar choque entre otros alumnos Junior League of Tyler summit empowers young girls Coaches introduced for FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Games