Marinel Gilmore
QUITMAN — Marinel Gilmore, lifetime resident of Quitman, passed away at the age of 84 in Tyler, Texas.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Lowe-Gardner Funerals and Cremations.
