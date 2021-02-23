Marilyn Sue Tidwell
TYLER — A graveside service for Marilyn Sue Tidwell, 75, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation from 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at funeral home. Marilyn was born October 5, 1945 in Tyler and passed away February 14, 2021.

