Marilyn Sue Tidwell
TYLER — A graveside service for Marilyn Sue Tidwell, 75, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation from 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at funeral home. Marilyn was born October 5, 1945 in Tyler and passed away February 14, 2021.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
