Marie Knight Horton
GRAND SALINE — Graveside services are scheduled for Marie Knight Horton, 90, of Richardson, 10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Ms. Horton was born October 31, 1929, in Grand Saline, and died October 20, 2020.

