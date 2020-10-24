Marie Knight Horton
GRAND SALINE — Graveside services are scheduled for Marie Knight Horton, 90, of Richardson, 10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Ms. Horton was born October 31, 1929, in Grand Saline, and died October 20, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.