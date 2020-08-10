Marian Frances Mitchell
 WYLIE — Graveside services are scheduled for Marian Frances Mitchell, 83, of Wylie, 12 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Russell Cemetery. Interment, Russell Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Wallace-Thompson, Rusk. Ms. Mitchell was born September 25, 1936, in Kilgore, and died August 7, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you