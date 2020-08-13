Mariah Walker
 TYLER — Mariah Walker, 29, of Tyler, Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Miss Walker was born July 11, 1991, and died August 9, 2020.

