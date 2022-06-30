Courtesy Margie Gravitt Jun 30, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margie GravittTYLER — Graveside services for Margie Gravitt are 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1st at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. She was born August 23, 1946 and passed away on June 28, 2022. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Margie Gravitt Graveside Tyler Service Cemetery Lloyd James Pine Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 6.30.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The Lord will vindicate me; your love, Lord, endures forever— do not abandon the works of your hands.” Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Smuggling suspect arrested in Palestine, appears in court in Tyler Police: Tyler man killed man, injured another after altercation at family gathering Family-owned gas station sets happy hour, promising lowest gas prices in Tyler Ricky Martin Blaine Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers