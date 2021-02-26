Margie Conn Webb
HAWKINS — Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins with burial at Kaufman Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held Friday February 26, 2021 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. Margie Conn Webb was born on December 24, 1930 and passed away on February 17, 2021.

