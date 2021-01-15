Margaret P. Jefferson
DALLAS - Funeral Services are scheduled for Margaret P. Jefferson, 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Naples. Interment Morning Star Cemetery, Naples. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing 10am-5pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant.

