Margaret P. Jefferson
DALLAS - Funeral Services are scheduled for Margaret P. Jefferson, 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Naples. Interment Morning Star Cemetery, Naples. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing 10am-5pm Friday, January 15, 2021 at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.