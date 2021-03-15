Margaret Mary (Peggy) Buckowski Smith
Dallas, Texas and formerly of Tyler, Texas — Private graveside services will be held for Margaret Mary (Peggy) Buckowski Smith, age 98. She was born March 6, 1923 and died March 11, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Exterior doors to be locked, no visitors allowed at Lindale High School due to manhunt
-
How to care for azaleas and roses after the freeze
-
Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' man in Lindale area
-
Whitehouse man killed when tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-20 in Harrison County
-
Police using drone to search for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in Lindale-area home invasion