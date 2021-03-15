Margaret Mary (Peggy) Buckowski Smith
Dallas, Texas and formerly of Tyler, Texas — Private graveside services will be held for Margaret Mary (Peggy) Buckowski Smith, age 98. She was born March 6, 1923 and died March 11, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

