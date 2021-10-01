Sandra Ann Hayley
Margaret Ann Parker
WHITEHOUSE — The family will receive friends and loved ones for Margaret Ann Parker, 83, of Whitehouse on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Residence Inn, 350 West Heritage Drive, Tyler, TX 75703. Mrs. Parker was born February 19, 1938 in Odessa and went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021.
 
 

