Marco Matthew Gonzales

TYLER, TEXAS — Services for Mr. Marco M. Gonzales are Friday December 17, 2021 at 1PM at Legacy Funeral Home located at 1000 S. Commerce St. Overton, Texas. Bus. 903-834-6464