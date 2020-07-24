Marcille Woods
 FRANKSTON — Graveside services are scheduled for Marcille Woods, 75, of Frankston, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Woods was born December 22, 1944, in Frankston, and died July 21, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you