Manuel Soriano, Sr.
 WINONA — Funeral services are scheduled for Manuel Soriano, Sr., 67, of Winona, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Soriano, Sr. was born June 4, 1953, and died October 5, 2020.

