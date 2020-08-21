Manuel Johnson, Sr.
 GILMER — Funeral services are scheduled for Manuel Johnson, Sr., 60, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Bertha Johnson Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mr. Johnson, Sr. was born June 23, 1960, in Gladewater, and died August 14, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you