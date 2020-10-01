HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Mamie Yauman, 75, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Progressive C O G I C. Interment, Red Rock Memorial Cemetery Gladewater. Visitation, 1 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at D & D All Faith Chapel. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mrs. Yauman was born April 4, 1945, in Gladewater, and died September 25, 2020.
Mamie Yauman
HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Mamie Yauman, 75, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Progressive C O G I C. Interment, Red Rock Memorial Cemetery Gladewater. Visitation, 1 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at D & D All Faith Chapel. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mrs. Yauman was born April 4, 1945, in Gladewater, and died September 25, 2020.
HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Mamie Yauman, 75, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Progressive C O G I C. Interment, Red Rock Memorial Cemetery Gladewater. Visitation, 1 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at D & D All Faith Chapel. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mrs. Yauman was born April 4, 1945, in Gladewater, and died September 25, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New Mahomes family expecting a child
-
Former Smith County Jail officer used work to meet with inmate for sex, affidavit says
-
Local family donates milestone $2.2 million to Breckenridge Village in honor of late son
-
Spring Hill ISD considers shortening school week to boost teacher preparation
-
Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building