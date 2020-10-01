Mamie Yauman
 HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Mamie Yauman, 75, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Progressive C O G I C. Interment, Red Rock Memorial Cemetery Gladewater. Visitation, 1 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at D & D All Faith Chapel. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mrs. Yauman was born April 4, 1945, in Gladewater, and died September 25, 2020.

