TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Majorie Nipp Gradick, 90, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bascom Cemetery. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Gradick was born September 3, 1929, and died August 16, 2020.
Majorie Nipp Gradick
28 Then Agrippa said to Paul, “Do you think that in such a short time you can persuade me to be a Christian?” 29 Paul replied, “Short time or long—I pray to God that not only you but all who are listening to me today may become what I am, except for these chains.” (Acts 26:28-29)
