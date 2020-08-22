Majorie Nipp Gradick
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Majorie Nipp Gradick, 90, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bascom Cemetery. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Gradick was born September 3, 1929, and died August 16, 2020.

