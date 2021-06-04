Mabel M. McGee
TYLER — Services for Mabel M. McGee, 92, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Interment will follow at Goodgame Cemetery near Athens at 3:30 p.m. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the funeral home.
 
 

