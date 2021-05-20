Lynne Terrell Moss
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Lynne Terrell Moss, 69, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Moss was born March 25, 1952 and passed away May 18, 2021.
