Lynne Terrell Moss
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Lynne Terrell Moss, 69, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Moss was born March 25, 1952 and passed away May 18, 2021.
 
 