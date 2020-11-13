TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Lynda Newcomb Divers, 77, of Wright City, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Divers was born March 27, 1943, in Henderson, and died November 11, 2020.
Lynda Newcomb Divers
