Lula Ann Bryant
TYLER — Lula Ann Bryant passed away May 15, 2021 in Tyler. She was born April 8, 1921 in Liddieville, LA. Services will be at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home chapel on Friday, May 21st at 1:00 pm with a visitation following. Private burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Jack Elementary alumni honor student who passed away during first ever senior walk
-
TJC Baseball: Nine Apaches sign with next level
-
Local business, officials weigh in on Abbott ending extra $300 for unemployment
-
POINT: Democrats will maintain their hold on Congress in 2022