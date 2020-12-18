FORT WORTH — Funeral services are scheduled for Lucy Lou Knighton-Hydrick, 19 days old, of Arp, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home. Interment, Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Baby Knighton-Hydrick was born November 24, 2020, in Tyler, and died December 13, 2020.
