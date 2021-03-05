Lucille Kyser
SACHSE — Graveside services for Lucille Kyser, will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Memory Park Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 2 - 4:00 PM Sunday, March 7th, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home.Lucille died on March 03, 2021 in Sachse, TX. Condolences maybe offered online at www.cammackfamily.com upon receipt from the family.

