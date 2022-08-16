Courtesy Lucille Edwards Aug 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lucille EdwardsJACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Lucille “Ms. E.” Edwards, 83, was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Corine Cemetery with Bro. Larry Smith and Bro. Dale Patterson officiating. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lucille Edwards Larry Smith Graveside Corine Cemetery Service Dale Patterson Officiating Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.16.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT 4 Gets You MORE Access for All Bulletin Trending Topics About 15 animals seized from southeast of Tyler Tyler woman dies in fiery car crash in Smith County Watch Out for the Warning Signs of Heart Failure Local high school students share their thoughts on the first day of class Tyler ISD students return to classes for first day of school