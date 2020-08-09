Lucie Acker Rothschild
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Lucie Acker Rothschild, 88, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Rothschild was born January 8, 1932, in Ennis, and died August 5, 2020.

