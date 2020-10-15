Loyd Robert Frazer
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Loyd Robert Frazer, 82, of Lindale, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 19222 CR 444, Lindale. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty, Lindale. Mr. Frazer was born September 14, 1938, in Cotton Valley, Louisiana, and died October 1, 2020.
