Loyce Kindad Cofer
TYLER — Loyce Kinard Cofer was born on September 23, 1940 in Cisco. She left her earthly body and went to see her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Tyler.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Merle Cofer, sons, Michael Cofer and wife Lisa, and Darren Cofer, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

