Lowetta Baade
HENDERSON - Graveside services for Ms. Lowetta Baade, 86, of Henderson, are scheduled for 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Baade was born March 4, 1934, in New Summerfield and passed away January 7, 2021.
