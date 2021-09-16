Courtesy Louise Freeman Sep 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louise FreemanTYLER — 97, of Tyler, TX graveside services will be held September, 18, 2021 11:00 a.m. at High Cemetery in Tyler, TX Arrangements McCauley & Son Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Graveside Cemetery Louise Freeman Funeral Home Son Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.16.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” (1 John 4:16) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 ETXJOBS.COM - FP WalkingLibertyRoll RWB2055 TMT 40 U 40 Nomination Period Bulletin Trending Topics UT Tyler launches NPR radio station for Tyler, East Texas area City could get $2.1 million for traffic signal, intersection improvements Trial of Smith County constable accused of requesting illegal sexual favors begins Chad Hanson County commissioners approve tax deal with Trane