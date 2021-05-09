Louise Dabbs
FRANKSTON — Funeral services for Louise Dabbs, was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Dr. Nathan McBride and Pastor Chuck Bratz officiated. Visitation began at 2 p.m. She was laid to rest at Dabbs in Frankston, Texas.
Mrs. Louise Dabbs passed away on May 6, 2021.
 
 