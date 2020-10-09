Louis Landris Kelly, Sr.
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Louis Landris Kelly, Sr., 80, of Kilgore, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at New Covenant Church. Interment, Dallas-Ft.Worth National Cemetery, Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or exterior walk-up. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. Kelly, Sr. was born July 1, 1940, in Kilgore, and died October 2, 2020.

