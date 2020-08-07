TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lottie Mae Terrell, 90, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Higher Heights Community Baptist Church. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Terrell was born April 8, 1930, in Big Springs, and died July 28, 2020.
